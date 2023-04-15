Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 | 62-Day Holy Pilgrimage To Commence On 1st July

JAMMU : The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra will commence on 1st July this year and it will culminate on 31st August 2023. Further, the registration through online & offline modes for Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from 17th April. The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha while announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration today said the administration is committed to ensure smooth and hassle free pilgrimage. “Hassle-free pilgrimage is top priority of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of Pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” the Lt Governor said. The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google play store to get real time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online. During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.