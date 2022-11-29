Shraddha, JJ Valaya, and Dia Mirza–Backed Greendigo and Anjana Arjun–Backed Sarjaa Among Winners of PETA India’s 2022 Vegan Fashion Awards

Mumbai, Nov 28: As designers and brands across India meet the growing demand for vegan fashion and help transform the

industry into one worth billions, this World Vegan Month (November), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is

announcing the winners of the 2022 Vegan Fashion Awards: “From Sarjaa’s innovative apple-skin bags to Metro’s sherbet-coloured

sandals, this year’s winners are shunning animal materials in favour of innovative, modern textiles,” says PETA India Manager of

Fashion, Media and Celebrity Projects Monica Chopra. “PETA India is celebrating those involved in vegan fashion, making India and

the rest of the world a kinder place for animals.”

PETA entities have released numerous videos revealing that workers hit, kick, and mutilate sheep for their wool during shearing;

leave goats with bloody, gaping wounds at mohair and cashmere operations; slit the throats of cows and buffaloes for leather; ram

metal rods down conscious crocodiles’ spines in the exotic skins industry; suffocate, electrocute, and bludgeon animals to death on

fur farms; and boil silkworms alive to produce silk. PETA India’s latest investigation of Mumbai’s Deonar slaughterhouse found

appalling cruelty to animals for leather.

PETA India also notes that turning animal skin into garments requires massive amounts of energy and dangerous chemicals that

damage the environment and harm human health. According to the World Health Organization, in the key leather-tanning areas of

Bangladesh, 90% of tannery workers, many of whom are children, die before the age of 50 as a result of exposure to toxic chemicals.

PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear" – opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist

worldview.

