Shooting stones, mudslides shut Jmu-Sgri Highway; All flights cancelled

Jammu Tawi, Jan 30: Shooting stones and mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal forced the local authorities to close vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday morning.

“Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

All flights to and from Kashmir were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather and moderate to heavy snowfall across the Valley, officials said.

The continuous snowfall reduced visibility to below 500 metres, leading to the cancellations of all the 68 scheduled flights at the Srinagar airport.

The snowfall started late Sunday night and was still continuing at many places.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for traffic due to the snowfall, and landslides at many places.

Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal rail line were also suspended due to the inclement weather.