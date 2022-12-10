Shocking! Kashmir at number 2 slot as prevalence of substance abuse, reveals Study

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Dec 09:

In a shocking revelation, Kashmir has left behind Punjab in drug

abuse and is at second slot after North East as the overall

prevalence of substance abuse has reached 2.87 with Heroin

becoming the most commonly used drug by the addicts, a study

conducted by the Government Medical College’s Psychiatry

department, revealed Friday.

The study said that Kashmir was at number two slot as far as

drug abuse was concerned as the region has left behind Punjab

that was considered as the drug hub till recently. “Kashmir is just

behind the North East as of now,” the study states.

It states that the substance use is predominant in young males

with a mean age of 28.15 years. “Substance use was seen

largely in the unemployed population at 25.2 per cent,” it reads.

“The most commonly used psychoactive substance was Opioids

in every district of Kashmir.”

It states that in all ten districts, 67, 468 individuals were having

dependence patterns on psychoactive substances and among

them 5204 individuals were opioids dependent and Heroin was

predominant illicit drug that was used among the Opioid users.”

The study states that overall prevalence of substance use was

2.87 while as for any opioid was 2.23 per cent. “The age of

initiation of heroin was 22.88 years,” the study states. It reads

that the average monthly expense on heroin procurement by

every person who used it was Rs 90,000.

A doctor privy to the study said that imagine 70,000 youth

spending Rs 90,000 each. “The drug abuse in Kashmir has an

economic burden given the amount spent by addicts on a

monthly basis,” he said, wishing not to be quoted by name. He

said that study was conducted in collaboration with the

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and the Social Welfare

Department.

He said that the Intravenous method of substance use was

common among the addicts. “Young deaths are caused due to

the overdose. We observed that 30 to 40 per cent addicts

suffered from overdose symptoms. Timely intervention saved

many,” the doctor said, adding that the majority of overdose

patients were suffering from Hepatitis-C disease where Liver

suffered intense damage. “If timely intervention is not done, the

person may die due to liver failure,” he said.