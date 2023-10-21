Shivaji statue on way for installation in Kupwara

Mumbai, Oct 20: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday flagged off the vehicle transporting the statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be installed in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a release issued by Raj Bhavan, the statue will be presented to the Rashtriya Rifles 41 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment at Kupwara.

The governor and the chief minister flagged off the vehicle transporting the statue from Raj Bhavan, it said.

The statue has been sculpted at the instance of the NGO ‘Aamhi Punekar Foundation' and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti', the release stated.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, principal secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, trustee of ‘Aamhi Punekar Foundation' Abhayraje Shirole, president Hemant Jadhav, Rajendra Khedkar and other invitees were present on the occasion, it said.