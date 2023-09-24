Shilpa wins women’s Sport Climbing title

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Sept 24: Shilpa Charak won the prestigious Women' title of the 23rd J&K UT Sport Climbing Championship which commenced at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing wall in the Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, here today.

Prachi Katoch of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School Jammu and Prerna Charak of Rajouri bagged the second and third positions respectively. In the Men's category eight climbers from Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam, Reasi and Udhampur led by Arun Deep Singh of Jammu have entered the final round. The final shall be played tomorrow.

Similarly, eight climbers, led by Kashish Bharti of Sudhmahadev, Udhampur have entered the final round in the Junior Boys category.

Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by Neelam Khajuria, Additional Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department in the presence of Parveen Sharma, Chairman, The Citizens' Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jammu who was the guest of honour.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included Arti Sharma, chairperson and Seema Sharma Director of Sprawling Buds ICSE School; Office bearers of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) including senior vice president, Ram Khajuria; vice president Sumit Khajuria; general secretary Shawetica Khajuria; joint secretary (Kashmir) Mohsin Andravi; joint secretary (Jammu) Manik Slathia; treasurer Sushil Singh; president Jammu District Mountaineering Association, Rakesh Goswami; president Valvinder Singh and secretary Sudesh Kumar of Doda Association; Upkar Singh Jamwal, vice president Udhampur; Principal of MNDP School, RS Pura Anil Choudhary; Jameel Mustaffa, president of Sunridges Trekking and Mountaineering Club, Pulwama and representatives of various institutions.

The two-day championship is being organised in collaboration with Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu under the aegis of Indian Mountaineering Foundation North Zone Committee, New Delhi and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.