Shami stars as India maul New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Mohammed Shami celebrates shattering the stumps of New Zealand opener Finn Allen during the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer

Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur,. India's relentless pace battery ran through a fragile New Zealand batting

line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket victory in the second ODI to seal the three-match series, in Raipur, on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to shoot out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off

the runs in 20.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma scored a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

It was an emphatic victory but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely-located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for

Raipur's first international game were left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling, reducing New Zealand

to a dismal 15 for 5 after Rohit opted to bowl.

The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters' job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

India were clinical in the run-chase, with Rohit enthralling the crowd with his trademark pull shots. One of them went for a six, the first

maximum of the game, as he hooked Lockie Ferguson over fine-leg. Shubman Gill plays the reverse-hit during his 53-ball 40.

Fresh from a double hundred in Hyderabad, Gill too came up with some exquisite strokes, including a cracking cover drive off lockie

Ferguson. The New Zealand pacers failed to get as much seam movement as their Indian counterparts, making the task easier for

the batters.

Rohit completed his fifty with a single in the 13th over before Henry Shipley had him leg before wicket with a ball that kept low. Virat

Kohli stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Virat Kohli received the loudest cheer from the crowd as usual but could only last nine balls as Mitchell Santner got the better of him

for the second time in as many games. Earlier, New Zealand's innings had a disastrous start. Opener Finn Allen was the first to

depart after missing a full ball that came back in late to clip the pads and shatter the stumps.

Siraj then got one to seam away from good length, inducing an outside edge from number three Henry Nicholls and Shubman Gill did

Glenn Phillips was New Zealand's top-scorer with 36 off 52 balls.

Two brilliant return catches from Shami and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put New Zealand in further trouble.

Shami got one to shape away and Daryl Mitchell, in his attempt to flick it on the on-side, ended up mistiming it back to the bowler.