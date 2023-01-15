Shami Oberoi to represent NC in ECI meet on Jan 16

PDP says decision to be taken tomorrow

Srinagar, Jan 14 (KNO): National Conference (NC) has

chosen party’s Treasurer Shami Oberoi to attend the

meeting called by Election Commission of India (ECI) on

January 16 at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi while Peoples’

Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have said that decision

in this regard will be taken tomorrow.

The ECI has invited all the political parties across the

country to participate in a meeting on January 16.

The meeting has been called to discuss improvisation in

voter participation of domestic migrants using remote

voting.

The meeting will start at 11:00AM.

National Conference (NC) spokesman, Imran Nabi Dar,

said that the party has chosen its Treasurer Shami

Oberoi to attend the meeting on January 16.

However, PDP leaders when contacted said that the

decision in this regard has not been taken yet. They said

that decision will be taken tomorrow.