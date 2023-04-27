Shahrukh to shoot ‘Dunki’ in Pulwama tomorrow

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Apr 26: Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan who is in Kashmir to shoot film “Dunki” is visiting Pulwama district to shoot a scene there.

Khan revisited Kashmir 12 years after shooting “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

Film “Dunki” has lead actress Tapasee Panu and is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and this film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the four-time National Film Awards and 11-time Filmfare Awards winning director.

He is expected to visit the Panzgam-Dogripora area of Pulwama district tomorrow where he will shoot a part of the movie.

People familiar with the development said that a part of the movie will be shot near railway station Panzgam where all arrangements have been already put in place.

Dunki is said to be a comic film and will be released by the end of this year.

Film crews are returning to Kashmir after a long time and their returning back to J&K is expected to boost J&K's economy besides giving a new dimension to film tourism.

He said that all trains will run through and not halt at Panzgam station due to the shooting of the movie Dunki around the PJGM station area.

Locals from Dogripora, Naina, Kawini and Badripora said they were happy as the film shooting prompted the authorities to repair the road from Sangam to Panzgam railway station.