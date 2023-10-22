Shaheed Manjit Club pays tributes to martyrs

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Oct 22: Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at memorial park here today.

In the presence of senior players and coach, chairman of the Club, Mohd Tariq recalled the great sacrifice of DySP Manjit Singh. He informed that gathering that Shaheed Manjit was a tough spiker as a young player.

He advised the players to follow the path of player and officer like Manjit Singh, who sacrificed his life while defending the Nation.

Coach of the Shaheed Manjit Club, Ramiz Tariq also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the club helped the J&K Police in decorating the memorial of Shaheed Manjit. The Club also expressed its pleasure and thanked office of the SSP Poonch in its efforts to beautify and upkeep of the park where the memorial is situated.