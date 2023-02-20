Shaheed Manjit Club-A bags Volleyball title

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Feb 20: Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club A clinched the title trophy of Sher-e-Poonch Yashpal Sharma Memorial Volleyball Tournament played at Government Degree College ground, here today.

In the final, Shaheed Manjit Club-A defeated the B team of the Club 3-1 (25-21,25-19,22-25, 25-20. Musharraf Khan and Mohd Hafeez played superb game for the winners while Harshit Raina and Abid Bhatti defended well from team-B.

Narinder Mohan Suri, District Education Planning Officer was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of Shaheed Manjit Club, especially its chairman, Mohd Tariq for his tireless efforts to promote the game of Volleyball.

Pardeep Khanna social worker guest of honour. Today’s final officiated by the technical penal including Shabbir Ahmed Waseem Akram Intazar Ali and Ramiz Tariq.