Shabir Shah’s Houses among 20 others searched after inputs of terrorist movement

‘Allegations of Shah's daughter about harassment baseless; all SoPs were followed; Searches not linked with G-20; Strange to see Ex-CM Mehbooba linking searches with G-20 when she was privy to Ops'

Srinagar, May 18: Jammu Kashmir police Thursday said that the 20 houses including the one belonging to separatist Shabir Ahmed Shah were searched after inputs of movement of terrorists in the locality were received. The police also refuted the harassment allegations of Shah's daughter stating all SoPs were followed during the search operation.

In a statement, police said that there were tweets by the daughter of separatist Shabbir Shah claiming harassment during the search operation.

“It is clarified that it was a search of 20 houses, when inputs of movement of terrorists in this locality came. This has nothing to do with G-20 but is routine in case of inputs. No harassment/harm whatsoever was caused during this search & all SOPs were followed. The lady is strangely linking this with G-20, more strange is an ex CM linking this too with the event, when she herself was privy to such search in particular locality due to terrorist sighting,” the police statement said.

It said that the search team was having 3 Dy SPs, 3 women officials besides others. “Such attempts of forwarding a malicious propaganda of attributing routine security measures to an event by the family of a separatist undergoing Jail in a terror funding case shows sheer frustration of some vested interests,” the police said.

Earlier, in her tweets, Shah's daughter Sehar Shabir had wrote: “If this was because of G-20, this is the highest level of harassment we faced today. I am Sehar Shabir Shah Daughter of Shabir Ahmad Shah who has completed 36 years of his life in imprisonment,” she tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted: “Right before G-20 in Kashmir, security forces are breaking into homes, ransacking & violating the privacy of people here. As if the existing repression in Kashmir wasn't enough, GOIs paranoia about G20 has unleashed bigger demons. Even women are not being spared.”