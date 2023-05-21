Sgr looking better as ever: CS

‘92,000 projects completed this year'

Srinagar, May 20: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday said that Srinagar is looking better as ever and that the development has gained pace as 92,000 projects have been completed this year compared to only 9,000 works in 2018-19.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Secretary said that there has been no change in the venue for any G-20 event in Jammu & Kashmir, saying that the life is normal in the Union Territory and all the events will take place as per the schedule.

He said that Srinagar is looking great as ever. Dr. Mehta said that the developmental works have already gained pace here as from just 9,000 projects in 2018-19, this year witnessed the completion of 92,000 projects in J&K, thereby increasing the pace by almost ten times.

He also said that J&K has a lot of talent and potential, if the people are given a chance, they can do wonders.

Dr. Mehta said that the playfields like TRC, SK Stadium, Bakshi stadium, Illahi bagh ground have been renovated for the sportspersons, saying that the government has responded to the demands of the general public everywhere.

He added that the mission to come up with the playfields in every Panchayat has been achieved.