Sgr-Leh highway closed after snow avalanche

Ganderbal, May 08: Srinagar-Leh highway was on Monday afternoon closed for traffic after a snow avalanche blocked the road near the Cafeteria Morh in this central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Traffic Police informed that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gomri (SSG) road has been blocked due to a snow avalanche near Cafeteria Morh.

Meanwhile, several vehicles are stranded in the Sonamarg area after the road got closed.

An official told that the men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road

Meanwhile, an official in a statement issued said that due to snow slides and minor avalanches at numerous locations along the Zoji La axis, the teams of GREF, the local Indian Army unit and JKP have been pressed into action.

“Indian Army's specially-trained Avalanche Rescue Team along with medical teams is involved in evacuating the stranded tourists,” he said.

“Rescue teams are equipped with an emergency medical kit and all stores required for early rescue, are carrying out the necessary relief work. The relief work is still in progress as NH 1 continues to remain closed due to multiple minor avalanches,” the statement said.