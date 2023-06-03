Sgr city to come alive with ‘Vitasta’ Cultural festival

Srinagar, Jun 02: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta Friday took stock of the arrangements for the ‘Vitasta' Cultural Festival to be organized here by the Ministry of Culture, GoI in the last week of this month.

Officers from Ministry of Culture, GoI also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta maintained that the festival is not only an opportunity to showcase our culture and crafts but to exhibit our talent and immense diversity before the world.

He urged the concerned here that to ensure that besides crafts and cuisine, all other areas should find their representation in this mega cultural event.

He also advised them to hold events related to this festival all across the Srinagar City so that more people get opportunity to participate in it. He stated that the events should be organized all areas, heritage destinations and enroute the places on River Jhelum (Vitasta). He observed that the theme of the festival deserves to be depicted amid natural settings to enhance their appeal for the audience. He also advised utilizing the breath-taking locales of Dal Lake, Char Chinar, Panch Chinar, Old Museum, Jhelum Riverfront and others for making the festival vibrant and more interesting.

Some 1850 local folk artists and around 100 experts from rest of India will participate.

It was said that camps on Calligraphy, Painting, Kashmir Buddhism, Exhibition by ASI, Art installation, Vitasta Opera, craft display and cultural quiz shall be some of the highlights of this multi-day festival.