Several Landmines Explode Amid Forest Fire Along LoC In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU : Several landmines exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. The fire started in the forest area across the border and spread to the Balakot sector of Mendhar subdivision on the Indian side. The fire also prompted a security alert, they said. At least half-a-dozen landmines, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, got activated due to the fire but there was no report of any damage. Efforts were on to control the fire when the last reports came in, the officials said. Army troops are keeping strict vigil and are on high alert to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border, they said.
