Several hamlets of Kupwara to get road connectivity first time

Srinagar, Nov 13 (UNI) A dream come true for the people of Takiya, Durri, and Dabar hamlets of Kupwara to get road connectivity with the rest of the district since independence as work on NABARD approved Rs 5.17 Crore project has been taken up by the authorities.

The people of Takiya, Durri, and Dabar hamlets of (Bhadarkote) in the Karnah Sub Division of Kupwara on Monday started celebrating with joy after the road construction project was taken up for these hamlets for the first time.

As soon as the JCB machines started earth-cutting work for the road project, the people of the area started exchanging sweets and welcomed officials with garlands.

The work on “Construction of Road from Jub Chitterkote to Takiya Durie up to Dabar Bhadarkote with a Project cost of Rs 517.53 Lakhs has been approved under NABARD which will benefit entire village especially Takiya, Durri, and Dabar hamlets of Bhadarkote where most of the families are below the poverty line, an official spokesman said.

This road project will first connect Takiya, the hamlet where recently a specially-abled girl was charred to death in a tragic fire incident.

After the approval of this much-needed road project, the demand for resolution of land dispute between the locals and timely execution was put forth by the residents during Block Diwas at Tangdar before the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

Sudan directed SDM Karnah to bring all the stakeholders on board get the dispute resolved and start the road project so that residents do not face problems.

Following the resolution of a land dispute by SDM Karnah, the residents offered land for the execution of the road project without any compensation.

Locals of the area welcomed the administration’s move and expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and SDM Karnah for playing their important role in the execution of the project as it was a long pending demand.

The road project will benefit the people of Riyala, Murchana, Ib-kote pingala Haridal besides Bahadurkote as it would be the shortest route for the inhabitants of these villages to almost 80 percent of the villages and also to Tehsil headquarter at Tangdar.

“This is a dream come true for the people of the area who have suffered a lot of lack of road connectivity. In absence of better road connectivity the situation used to get worse when there was any medical emergency or any other incident in the area,” residents said.

While lauding the District Administration Kupwara and Sub Divisional Administration, locals said that this road project would herald a new dawn in our lives.

Highlighting the problem of not being able to reach the destination in case of emergency due to non-availability of road, a local of Takiya said, “We have been suffering a lot. We have to carry our patients uphill up to Bahadurkote to access any kind of transport to Sub District Hospital at Tangdar. Now, this road will lessen our travel time and efforts in a big way. The road project will also help students of these hamlets reach High School at Bahadurkote”.

However, the locals have appealed Tehsil and District Administration to ensure that this road project is completed as per approved DPR, up to the last unconnected hamlet, Dabar, at the earliest.