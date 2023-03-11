Seven shops gutted in fire incident

SRINAGAR, Mar 10: At least 7 shops were gutted in a devastating fire incident that broke out in Maisuma area of Srinagar city causing damage to the property worth lakhs on Friday, officials said.

Fire and Emergency officials said that fire broke out in a five story shopping cum residential complex at Maisuma around 4.26 am during which several shops of electric goods were gutted completely.

However, locals in the area said that four shops were gutted on the first floor while the three other shops were damaged on the 3rd floor.

One of the affected shopkeepers said that the fire broke during the wee hours that were put out by firefighters with the help of police and locals.

“It took firefighters more than an hour to put off the flames”, the Fire and Emergency officials said and added no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electric short circuit, they added.