Series of sports events held across Ramban

NL Corresspondent

Ramban, Apr 28: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Ramban, in collaboration with the Education and Social welfare department, organised different Sports activities to celebrate Children Sports Festival under the Aegis Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the District Youth Service and Sports Officer, Ramban Dharamveer Singh series of sports events like Chess, Carrom and other activities in different schools of the district are being organised by the department.

While appreciating the youth for exhibiting their talent in different disciplines of sports, the Chief Education Officer, Dev Anand advised them to adopt sports as a regular activity for their overall development.