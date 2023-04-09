“Seraphic Garland” by Khursheed Wani – A REVIEW

RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

Khursheed Ahmad Wani, apart from being a teacher, is a prolific writer, poet and also an author. His poetry pieces are regularly published by leading and high impact magazines and journals of the globe. Hailing from a remote Batagund village of frontier Kupwara district, Mr Khursheed Wani is an excellent poet having strong grip over vocabulary and the skill of weaving extraordinary poems depicting love, passion, compassion, miseries, hope, loneliness, friendship, courage, time etc in his poems. “Seraphic Garland” is Khursheed's debut poetry collection published by Blue Rose One. It's cover page is eye catching and it comprises of 75 adorably composed poems of varied themes and central ideas.

This 132 page poetry collection isn't less than a fine treat for English literature lovers. Author has dedicated this beautiful creation to his entire family especially to his mother, father and brother. Moreover he has inherited the skill of poetry through his grandfather Sahil Mawri. He has expressed his gratitude to a number of persons who encouraged him to move forward viz A G Peer, Bilal Ahsan, Shafkat Aziz etc. In it's foreword-1 written by Annette Nasser, the avid writer says “ Though all of his poems have deep-rooted meaning, I thoroughly connected and found with deepest clarity, his motivation and positive aspects he reflects not only through his interactions with people, but through his earnest beliefs and direct art of veracity”.

Jenayah Hela sr. English teacher from Tunisia too has written it's another foreword. She is of the view “ Khursheed's poetry collection is a highly philosophical poetry collection introspective enough, as it appears like a meditative reflection of utter beauty as intricate, and intimate as a murmur”. In it's 3rd foreword Dr Mohammad Haj Assistant professor of American poetry writes “Kashmir, the mother of natural beauty has left a considerable impact on Khursheed's works”.

The 4th foreword of Seraphic Garland is written by Sarfraz Ahmad poet from UK. He says “Each poem has been immaculately crafted together, words chosen carefully and weaved to create something beyond beautiful”. The Proem of the book is written by Author himself and he says” I have tried to portray the beauty of motherland in my poems because there is no doubt that it is truly a Paradise on earth. It is a great blessing to dwell in its beauty”. The opening piece/poem “the divine decree” of the book on page 01 is so nicely crafted that it depicts the true poetic style of author.

Another poem about Kashmiri Kangìr the winter companion of vallieties under the title “A short Paean” on page 05 shows author's love for his cultural assets and how two different craftsmen slave to make this fine creation which warms our chilling bodies during biting cold of winters. Another one on page 07 “An Unusual Trip” reflects his passion to go for jungle trips and his love and affinity for nature. Outing with chums on page 13 is so beautifully composed that it shows author's treasure of vocabulary and how nicely he plays with words and phrases to compose his poetry items.

Another excellent poem “All laud to thee O Lord” on page 19 is adorably composed to show his skill of composing nicest items. This magnificent one reflects author's belief on almighty's unimaginable powers. Author goes like this “Oh, my Lord, Thou art merciful

To every caste and creed,

On pastures and birds,

Verily, the showerer of blessings!

About 40 days harsh winter period(Chillia-kalan) of Kashmir Khursheed has written a masterpiece under the title “Forty days in Kashmir” on page 26.

Knowledge plays an important role in the personality building of a person and for the prosperity of nations. The same has been expressed by the author through a poem “Knowledge” on page 28.

On 1st day of school reopening festive scenes are witnessed in the school campuses when blooming buds are received with full love and affection. School premises are decorated everywhere to welcome them. Same has been reflected in one of the poem “Back to school” in this book on page 36. Asia's largest Tulip garden of Srinagar under the foothills of Zabarwan is the major tourist attraction during spring season. Colourful tulips add joy and pleasure to our incoming guests who feel scents of paradise while entering the garden. This is what is written in one of poems of this book “Written among Tulips” on page 39.

There is popular saying that the pen is mightier than the sword. It is because of the power of pen that a humane becomes a human and nations progress by leaps and bounds. This is what is depicted in “The Pen” on page 46. Poets, litteratuers and philosophers of the whole globe have unequivocally tried their best to express their utmost love and praise for the holy Prophet who is the real model for whole humanity. Khursheed too has done the same while writing “Oh prophet of prophets” on page 48. The day of Eid-ul-Adha is a special day of our Islamic calender. We celebrate it with religious fervour and perform the sunah of prophet Ibrahim by sacrificing the animals. Children, young and adults all feel blissful on that day.

A state of Bliss on page 55 reflects the same. Teachers are the builders of nation. They mould the minds of children thus helping them to become responsibile future citizens. Author has portrayed the same in “A lifelong glim” on page 60. Talib a little kid who was mercilessly killed and then buried in unknown forests by some wild beasts is still sending the shivers down the spine of every human. His mother may still be waiting him to return and the light of her eyes too might have weakened due to this shock. This heartwrenching poem “Talib” is found on 67. O Man, Wake up on page 71 is the appealing one trying to awaken people who are in deep slumber so that they realise the hardships and sufferings of youth who's joys are buried and future darkened.

The year of pandemic was a challenge for all. Every one was restricted to the four walls of his house and children too lost a year due to no schooling. Online and offline teaching seldom helped them to cope with the changing situations. Khursheed has nicely depicted the same in “A year of agony” on page 76. Verinag the primary source of our Jhelum river is the major tourist attraction of south Kashmir. The famous pretty Mughal garden of verinag built by Mughal emperor Jahangir is still rejuvenating the lives of people living in the area. About the beauty and splendiferious nature of Verinag Khursheed has written a beautiful poem “The source of Jhelum” on page 93. The poet has anxiously craved for the peace in his homeland which it is lacking despite being the paradise on earth. It can be felt in it's “Listen to me” on page 101. A newspaper vendor during morning times heps us to get acquainted about the global happenings and enhances our information as newspapers are full of world news and treasure of knowledge. Alas it is recklessly put on shelves at the mercy of dust. Same is depicted by poet in “ The Newspaper” on page 108.

During childhood one enjoys the life to the fullest. It is laden with sweet memories. Infact it is everyone's best phase of life. Author has beautifully written “My salad days” describing the same during his own childhood. The comforts is the concluding and last poem of the book appearing on page 132. Khursheed Ahmad Wani has nicely composed every poem forming contents of this beautiful poetry collection. He has a treasure of words and phrases in his memory which is helping him to compose the nicest poetry items. Infact I like every poem of this book but few are extraordinarily composed to attract the attention of every poetry lover. It is really a sweet treat for English poetry lovers. My best wishes are for author for his future endeavours and I take pride to write a review of the book written by the poet of this stature and calibre.

Writers is hailing from Qazigund Kashmir.