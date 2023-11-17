Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks

Agencies

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling pressure in banking, financial and energy stocks amid mixed cues from global markets.

Shares of bank and NBFC firms fell after the Reserve Bank tightened norms for consumer credit as it asked them to assign a higher risk weight for unsecured personal loans, a move aimed at making the lenders more cautious about such advances. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 187.75 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 65,794.73. During the day, it fell 342.74 points or 0.51 per cent to 65,639.74. The Nifty skidded 33.40 points or 0.17 per cent to 19,731.80.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India fell 3.64 per cent, followed by Axis Bank (3.03 per cent).

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, and Reliance Industries were among the other laggards.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

“The RBI's action to raise risk weights for unsecured loans dampened banking stocks and caused a temporary disruption in the broader indices' resurgence. “Despite this, a positive undercurrent prevails, buoyed by the conclusion of a robust earnings season.

“Investors are awaiting eurozone inflation data later today. Sharp drop in oil prices and the moderation of US yield will help the market to sustain buoyancy in the short-term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.