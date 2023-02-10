Senior IPS Officer Nitish Kumar On Central Deputation Posted To J&K

JAMMU, Feb 10: Ministry of Home Affairs has posted senior IPS officer Nitish Kumar to Jammu and Kashmir following his repatriation from central deputation. According to an order, Nitish Kumar of AGMUT cadres was on central deputation for few years. “Consequent upon his repatriation from Central Deputation, Sh. Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1999) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the order.
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
broken clouds
22.2 ° C
22.2 °
22.2 °
44%
3.6kmh
57%
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
23 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
scattered clouds
4.1 ° C
4.1 °
4.1 °
93%
1.1kmh
37%
Sat
2 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
2 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
7 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
overcast clouds
-4.8 ° C
-4.8 °
-4.8 °
63%
5.9kmh
89%
Sat
-10 °
Sun
-13 °
Mon
-13 °
Tue
-8 °
Wed
-7 °