Senior citizens’ sports meet held at Marothi

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 10: To encourage health and fitness among elder persons of the society, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organised sports meet at Block Latti in Marothi are of district Udhampur.

Besides a Tug of War competition, a number of other activities also took place at Government Higher Secondary School Jakhed. Principal of Government HSS Jakhed, Kanchan Bala was the chief guest. About 14 senior citizens of the locality participated in this competition with enthusiasm. The event organized under the able guidance of Subash Chander, Director DYSS and supervised directly by district (DYSS) officer, Dharam Vir Singh and Malik Iftiqar Iqbal, Incharge Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Dudu. The matches were officiated by Rakesh Kumar (PET), Sanjeev Khajuria (REK) and Sandeep Sharma.