Seminar on scientific beekeeping concludes

Srinagar, DECEMBER 29: Two days UT level seminar on scientific beekeeping organized by Agriculture department Kashmir, sponsored by National Bee board (NBB) under National Beekeeping and honey mission (NBHM) concluded today at Kashmir Haat Srinagar.

Addressing the concluding session of seminar, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal highlighted the importance of organizing such programmes for the promotion of scientific beekeeping in the region.

He said that the department is working on a long term plan for the development of the beekeeping sector in the Kashmir division. He asked the progressive beekeepers to adopt the latest technologies in beekeeping.

Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts by all the stakeholders for organizing a two days seminar on scientific beekeeping and expressed satisfaction over the participation of a large number of young educated beekeepers in the programme.

He said such programs are aimed to provide practical training to the participants and equip them with the necessary skills in concerned fields. He asked the participants to take maximum benefits from what they have learned during the program.

Director Agriculture underlined the importance of organizing more such programs in coming days so that more and more educated young farmers could be attracted towards the small scale agri-cottage industries like apiculture, mushroom cultivation etc.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension G.M Dhobi, senior officers of the department, and a large number of progressive beekeepers were also present on the occasion.