‘Selling’ MBBS tickets to Kashmir students: ED raids three locations

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Mar 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to ”selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said here.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, and Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area here, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, they said.

The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the J-K Police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations. The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to ”selling” of MBBS seas in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they said.

SHARE
Previous articleRahul must apologize for defaming India abroad: Chugh
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR