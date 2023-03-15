Selection panel for lateral entry of faculty to Medical Education

Jammu Tawi, Mar 14: Health and Medical Education Department constituted Selection Committees for selection of eligible doctors from Government Medical Colleges of J&K including JVC SKIMS, Srinagar, who may apply for appointment as faculty members (Professors and Associate Professors) by way of lateral entry as one time absorption in the newly established Government Medical College, Udhampur and Government Medical College, Handwara:-

According to an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department, the committee for new Government Medical College, Udhampur includes Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department as Chairman, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, GMC Jammu and External Subject Expert (to be nominated by the H&ME Department on the recommendation of Member Secretary) will be members of the committee and Principal, Government Medical College, Udhampur will be member secretary of the committee.

As per order, for new Government Medical College, Handwara, Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education Department will be chairman of the committee while Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar and External Subject Expert (to be nominated by H&ME Department on the recommendation of Member Secretary) will be members of the committee and Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara will be member Secretary of the committee.

“The Committee shall invite applications from the desirous doctors who meet the eligibility as per the relevant recruitment rules and the applications shall be accompanied with the documents including NOC from the concerned HOD and concerned Principal, Government Medical College in respect of faculty members of these institutions seeking absorption by way of lateral entry in the Government Medical College, Udhampur/ Handwara, Affidavit from 1 Class Magistrate to the effect that once appointed in the Government Medical College, Udhampur/Handwara shall not claim transfer to parent College and Relevant experience certificate from Head of the Institution for the post for which application is being submitted in addition to the other documents as required,” reads the order.