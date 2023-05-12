SED extends last date for applying online transfer of Teachers

Srinagar, May 11: School Education Department Thursday extended last date of applying for Online Transfer-2023 till May-15.

Deputy Secretary to government said, “It is for information of all the employees of School Education Department that last date of applying for Online Transfer-2023 is extended till 14.05.2023.”

The deputy secretary also said that for any correction or updation of the data already submitted in the form of representations on the Online Transfer Portal, an edit option shall be enabled from 13-05-2023 to 14-05-2023.

In the last week of April, the School Education Department notified ‘conditional' process for Annual Transfer Drive 2023.

The School Education Department said this while issuing the notification for transfer of Teachers, Masters, lecturers, Principals, Headmasters, ZEO's and equivalents of the department through online mode.

Stating the conditions to apply for the transfers, the department said that the employees having a mature stay of three years and above in Zone-I, II and III as per transfer policy-2023 shall have to compulsorily apply online in prescribed application format.