Secy Revenue reviews functioning of online service portals

JAMMU, DECEMBER 14: Secretary Revenue, Dr. Piyush Singla, today reviewed the functioning of online service portals ‘JK Revenue Plus and Jan Sugam' here at Civil Secretariat, today.

The Revenue Department currently provides 33 citizen based services online through these portals including attestation of mutations, fards, issuance of various certificates including legal heir, income etc.

Dr Singla outlined the importance of online services as they allow for transparent and hassle free service delivery to the citizens. He said the Department is committed to efficient and seamless delivery of services. He said that the services are guaranteed under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 to ensure time bound service delivery.

During the meeting, the Secretary pressed for early completion of the SVAMITVA dashboard. He also called for expedited integration of digilocker with all the services being provided online and single sign on feature which will allow access to all services through a single account.

The Secretary was apprised that all the services on both portals have been linked with auto appeal system increasing accountability in disposal of online services.

The team from NIC informed the Secretary that the recently added services including alienation of land under 133H certificate, agriculturist certificate under section 133H of Land Revenue Act, general caste certificate, etc. have been successfully onboarded.