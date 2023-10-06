Security forces working to demolish remnants of terrorism: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police in tandem with other security forces are working with great commitment and resolve to demolish the remnants of terrorism in the Union Territory.

This was stated by J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh during his visit to the High Gound area of Anantnag District on Thursday where he interacted with the joint party of Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that was part of yesterday's encounter in Kulgam district in which two local militants were killed.

While interacting with the Jawans and officers of Police and CAPFs, the DGP appreciated the swift and clean operation in Kulgam.

A police spokesman while quoting DGP said that J&K Police in tandem with other security forces are working with great commitment and resolve to demolish the remnants of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that they are committed to provide a better and secure environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen the worst times of Pakistan sponsored disturbance and destruction during over the last three decades.

Singh also presented rewards to the personnel who were part of Kulgam encounter.

The DGP said that Jawans and officers working in Jammu and Kashmir have been displaying indomitable courage while fighting different challenges which he said has strengthened peace in the UT. He said that he is proud for the dedication and commitment exhibited by one and all in maintaining peace and order in the UT and added that we have to respond to each and every evil design of terrorists dictated from across the border more strongly.

The DGP stressed for utilizing the technical as well as human resources in tracking and elimination of the remaining terrorists. He also directed for monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support systems to demolish the ecosystem.

Singh said that barring few instances, the UT is by and large peaceful for that he congratulated personnel of police, other security forces and people for their joint efforts.

The DGP also cautioned the forces and people of J&K about the conspiracy of Pakistan which has been making continuous attempts to disturb peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir. He directed for taking the war on drugs to the next level as Pakistan is now using drugs to generate funds for terror activities and to harm our young generation.