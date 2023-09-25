Security forces bust 2 terror modules, 5 terrorists arrested

Srinagar, Sep 24: Security forces busted two terror modules and arrested five hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition in Kulgam district, police said.

Police said “in a major success in curbing terrorist activities, Kulgam police alongwith 1RR, 9RR, 18 Bn CRPF, 46 BN CRPF busted two terror modules and arrested five hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition”.

Two Pistols, 3 Hand Grenades 1 UBGL, Pistol magazine 2, pistol rounds 12, AK 47 Rounds 21, have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Police identified them as Aadil Hussain of Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar of Bugam, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, a resident of Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone of Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaarof Ghat Redwani Payeen.

A case under relevant sections of the law stands registered in police Station Qaimoh, they added.