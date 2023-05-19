Security beefed-up in Jammu, advisory on unknown Intl numbers

ADGP Jammu, Div Com chair joint security review meet; Chamber requests admin to arrange delegate visit to Patnitop, Katra

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, May 18: As G-20 inches closer, security has been beefed up across Jammu region with more focus on vulnerable places where police and security forces have established surprise check points.

Officials told that though main event of G-20 is scheduled in Srinagar but security of Jammu has been stepped-up to prevent any untoward incident.

“Three-layered security blanket has been put in place, which includes a strict vigil on international and national borders, which Jammu shares with Pakistan and Punjab-Himachal Pradesh respectively,” a police official said.

He said that para-military forces have been deployed at important landmarks, highways, vintage points, clubbed while massive crackdown is on against terrorist sympathizers and OGWs.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar along with Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation and security in all districts of the Jammu Division.

All Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police along with intelligence officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on a range of issues related to the security, law and order situation in the districts. The DCs and SSPs informed the chair about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order to ensure security of the people.

Senior Superintendents of Police were directed to strengthen nakas, keep check on suspicious movements and ensure there was no law and order situation in the districts.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of frequent complaints being received related to frequent international calls from unknown numbers, Jammu and Kashmir Police in an advisory have appealed to the people not to attend such calls as they are spreading rumours on cancellation of G-20 meeting scheduled to begin in Kashmir next week.

As cyber crime and cyber frauds have swelled manifold, simultaneously, likewise international calls from unknown numbers from different callers and service providers are spreading rumours about cancellation of G-20 meeting to be attended by foreign delegates at Kashmir, they said.

“The rumour of cancellation of G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is being spread through calls made from foreign numbers,” police sources said.

They said that in an advisory, people have been asked not to answer phone calls coming from abroad.

Actually, sources added that since the last few days, people are receiving calls from numbers with +44 code and those who are attending them, the caller is trying to create confusion among people by spreading rumours about the cancellation of the G-20 meeting to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Several such complaints have been received at various police stations,” they said, adding that it seems to be a handiwork of some anti-national forces making calls from suspicious phone numbers to mislead people and spread anti-national messages.

“People need to be alert on this and if anybody has such a complaint it can be lodged with the cyber police station or to the nearby police station,” said a police official.

Furthermore, Arun Gupta, President Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the administration to arrange the visit of the visiting delegates attending the summit, to Jammu areas also so that they can visit the world famous places like Patnitop, Sudhmahadev, Mantalai and the lakes of Surinsar, Mansar and the holy shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Katra.

CCI president Arun Gupta said that these places are being visited by the lakhs of the people. The visit of the delegates to Jammu areas will prove as a milestone for improving the tourism sector of Jammu.