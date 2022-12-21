Second South Kashmir Volleyball Championship Spartan Club Anantnag wins boys’ trophy, Maroofa Club Kulgam lifts girls title

NL Corresspondent

Kulgam, Dec 21: Second South Kashmir Volleyball Championship organised by Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with

Kulgam District Volleyball Association concluded in MS Badroo ground, here on Wednesday.

As per the officials a total of 12 teams including eight boys and four girls (teams) participated in the championship.

In the final match of boys category, Spartan Club Anantnag beat Star Club Pulwama by 3-0 sets with a set score of 25-23, 49-47, 25-

19. Earlier in the second semi-final played today, Spartan Club Anantnag outplayed Star Club Kulgam by 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-

23).

Maroofa Club Kulgam beat Blue Club Anantnag by straight 3-0 sets25-21, 25-19, 25-18) in the girls final.

The final ceremony was started in the presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam and

Guest of Honour, Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Kulgam. They distributed cash prizes of Rs 20000 each to winners and Rs

15000 each to runner-up teams of the both sections along with trophies and medals. The championship was sponsored by Jammu and

Kashmir Sports Council.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat lauded the efforts of the organizers/association for promoting

sports in general and volleyball in particular to shun the menace of drug abuse.

He said the UT Government has been giving focused attention to strengthen the sports infrastructure in every nook and corner of the

J&K UT for attracting more and more youth towards the sports to channelize their energy in a positive direction.

He congratulated the winning teams and wished them to maintain the triumph at the national level and bring laurels for the UT. He

asked the players to keep the sports spirits high with their hard work and discipline.

Kuldip Magotra, Chief Executive Officer Volleyball Association of J&K, in his speech welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries present on

the occasion and also highlighted the Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir activities for promoting volleyball in J&K UT.

Office bearers of Volleyball Association of J&K R.C Sharma, Abdul Ahad Shah, Mohd Tariq, Akbar Ali and district secretaries Kulgam Nelofar Habib,

Anantnag Abdul Ahad Shah, Pulwama Mudasir Dar and other dignitaries Ayaz Geelani SHO Yaripora (Kulgam district), Davood Ahmed, Showket Ahmed,

Feroz Ahmed, Javid Ahmed, Aashikh Ahmed Wani, Junaid Ahmed of Kulgam organisers were also present on the occasion.

The matches were officiated by Shabbir Ahmed, Mohd Ikhlaq, Intazar Ali, Mohd Munshi, Sidarat Hussain, Manzoor Khan, Hamid Ahmed, Nazir

Ahmed, Gulam Rasool Malik and Ajaz Ahmed.