Seattle University announces study scholarship for Indian students for LLM Program

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 06: Students with financial need from India will have support to earn a graduate law degree from Seattle University

School of Law’s highly regarded Master of Laws (LLM) Program, thanks to a generous gift from the Satya and Rao Remala Family

Foundation. This program – named the Remala Family Scholarship – will provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student each

year so they can complete their degree. The scholarship is open to meritorious students who demonstrate financial need. In addition

to tuition, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring to ensure the best possible experience and

opportunity for success. “We are proud to support Seattle University School of Law’s efforts to build a bridge with India and its future

law practitioners,” said Rao Remala, who leads the foundation with his wife, Satya. “The spirit of this scholarship aligns perfectly with

our family foundation’s efforts to give aspiring Indian students access to first-rate higher education programs, so they can build better

lives for themselves like I was able to do.” “The Remala Family Scholarship will enable us to attract and teach the next generation of

leaders in law from India,” said Anthony E. Varona, dean of the law school. “The Remala Family Fellows who receive these

scholarships in the years to come will benefit from life-changing opportunities here at Seattle U Law to move their careers forward

and benefit their communities. In addition, the presence of these outstanding scholars at Seattle University will enhance our

intellectual life and deepen our engagement with India, the world’s largest democracy.” Seattle U Law’s LLM Program offers two

options. A tech focused LLM in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, enables lawyers and recent law graduates to develop

specific expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce,

financial technology, and artificial intelligence. Also available is a general LLM in American Legal Studies, which serves foreign-

trained lawyers and graduates of non-U.S. law schools who want to learn U.S. law and/or sit for qualifying exams to practice law in

the United States. “The globalized nature of commerce and technology in India means that attorneys need experience handling

cross-border legal issues. Students in Seattle U law’s LLM Program gain valuable knowledge and training in these and other issues,”

said Sital Kalantry, associate dean of graduate studies and international programs and associate professor of law