Searches carried out at villages near LoC in Poonch

By Northlines -

, Aug 30: Security forces on Wednesday conducted searches at over half a dozen villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and 's Poonch district, officials said.

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

However, no one was apprehended during the operation, which lasted several hours, the officials aid.

They said the security checkpoints on Poonch-Mendhar road were also strengthened and all incoming and outgoing vehicles were being checked thoroughly.

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked, the officials said, adding the step was taken to restrict the movement of suspected persons. (Agencies)

