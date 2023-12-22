Search Ops underway in Poonch a day after ambush; GoC, NIA team visit ground zero

Around 30 Pakistani Terrorists suspected to be active in Rajouri-Poonch sector: Defence Sources

Security experts call for strengthening of intelligence network, LoC management

POONCH/JAMMU, Dec 22: Security forces Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and a National Investigation Agency team also visited there, a day after five army personnel were martyred and two others injured in a terrorist attack.

The General officer Commanding (GoC), XVI corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Ground Zero and reviewed the situation with top army and police officers, officials said.

“Indian Army and White knight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote yesterday while fighting the scourge of terrorism”, White Knight Corps, or XVI corps, wrote on X.

An official said aerial monitoring using helicopters is also being conducted and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who ambushed two Army vehicles in the area Thursday afternoon.

“A massive cordon and search operation has begun this morning after a night cordon in the area,” an officer said. The operation was still going on.

He said that additional troops have been inducted into the area to track down the terrorists involved in the firing.

The officer quoted above said the Dhera Ki Gali (DKG) Road has been closed for traffic. Top officials of the army and police are monitoring the situation at the ground.

The heavily-armed terrorists, believed to be three to four in number, initially took position on hill tops and chose a blind curve to target the army vehicles.

After the attack, they reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and took weapons from some of them, officials said. The security officials said that investigation of the site is being carried out to know the pattern and use of weapons including steel core bullets in the ambush.