Sealed Shops Reopened At Srinagar’s Aftab Market

SRINAGAR, Feb 2: All shops that were sealed in Aftab Market in Srinagar yesterday were reopened on Thursday. Quoting an official, that the shops were unsealed as the administration is concerned about the livelihood of the shopkeepers. He said as the shops have been unsealed, rest of the process will follow.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) president, Aijaz Shehaldar said that he along with Lal Chowk Traders Association General Secretary Sheeraz Ahmad met Tehsildar South over sealing of 25 shops at Aftab Market.He said they were assured that the shops will be unsealed today.Notably, 25 shops were sealed yesterday at Aftab Market after a complainant claimed that the land was illegally occupied where these shops were raised.