Scores of Anganwadi workers, helpers arrested during protest

JAMMU, Nov 10: Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers were arrested by police and detained for hours during their protest in support of long pending demands near Press Club, Jammu here today.

Affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the members of Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association, Jammu assembled at Press Club Jammu during the day today and started protest demonstration against the UT Government in support of their pending demands today.

While addressing the gathering Ashok Choudhary, Sangathan Mantri, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh alleged that Anganwadi workers/helpers have been working since long in J&K and state share are being paid only @ Rs 600 per month for workers and Rs 300 per month for helpers since 2010 and after including centre share they are being paid total honorarium @ Rs 5100 per month to the Anganwadi workers and Rs 2550 to the helpers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Centre share of Anganwadi Workers/Helpers was revised by Govt of India across the country in 2018 to Rs 4500 for Anganwadi worker and Rs 2250 PM for helper, but the state share has not been revised since 2010 till date in J&K. At present neighbouring state Haryana is paying state shares @ Rs 8161, Delhi @ 6750, Punjab Rs 3650 and Himachal Pradesh Rs 4500 whereas, Jammu and Kashmir is paying only Rs 600 and Rs. 300 per month to the workers/helpers, respectively.

The Association general Secretary Roshu Sharma stated that the salary from April 2022 till date has not been released and the salary form Jan 2019 to March 2019 and the arrear on account of enhanced honorarium as Centre share of Rs 1500 per month to the Anganwadi workers and Rs 750 to the Helpers has also not been paid till date. She also demanded 100% promotion to Anganwadi workers to the rank of Supervisor.

Neelam Sharma general secretary BMS said since Govt of India has adopted new education policy and it is proposed to convert Anganwadi centres to Pre-Primary schools and so it is demanded that Anganwadi workers who have requisite qualifications must be considered for post of teachers in such proposed new schools.

The Association also demanded that extra allowances must be paid for doing work of different number of schemes. Further, retirement benefits and social security schemes must be framed for Anganwadi workers/helpers.

The peaceful protesters (ICDS Anganwadi workers/helpers) were manhandled by police and the protesting workers/helpers were arrested and kept in illegal detention till evening without providing any food or water for the whole day. Since the workers had come from far off places of Jammu district for the protest, they were rendered helpless due to late release by police authorities and they faced hardships in finding public transport to reach their homes late evening.