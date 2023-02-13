Scientific Temper or Colonial Temper -2?

by C. K. Raju

After an introductory summary, we explain how claims of Western “superiority” are linked to earlier claims of White and Christian superiority. We then take up the “Pythagorean theorem” as the simplest case of false history of math. Next we briefly explain how the history of scientific revolutions is Christian chauvinistic. While the colonised worship Newton he was superstitions. His superstitions about time crept into his science, and led to the failure of Newtonian physics. The very term Newton’s “laws” smacks of superstition, since the belief in “Laws of nature” was part of Crusading theology but ought not to be any part of science. We summarize the Crusading politics behind the belief in “laws of nature”.

Introductory summary

Previously, we saw five examples that Indians had scientific temper right from Vedic times. Further, the oft-repeated assertion “Indians lack scientific temper”, used to assert Indian inferiority, involves several coarse falsehoods: a bald denial of facts or twisting of words.

But asserting Western duplicity is not intended to deny that there were some superstitious Indians. Obviously, if Lalla and Vateshvara wrote whole chapters on correction of mythical knowledge, it was because some superstitious people existed in India. It is the people who talk of scientific temper who dishonestly never acknowledge the existence of plenty of superstitious people in the West, today.

Thus, it is easy enough to pull out some superstitious people from every society. For example, as a recent Gallup poll shows [1] in the US the belief in God has fallen from 98% in 1953 to an all-time low of 81% in 2022, though “religiosity is [still] a major determinant of political divisions in the U.S.”. Further, 42% of those believe God can hear prayers and intervene. That is a very large number of people in the US are still superstitious, and lacking in scientific temper.

Despite these figures, people like Ravi Sinha [2] will never say that the vast majority of people in US are superstitious, or dare assert they culturally lack scientific temper, though the conference at which he spoke was organized in the US. Their divorce from facts is clear by now. I will also not go here into the obvious issue of the Western economic linkages of the critic himself which restrains critics of India from speaking against the West. Nor will I go into the postmodernist question of the focus of the narrative (in a mix of science and superstition), which narrative focus (on science in one case and superstition in the other) is confounded with facts.

Though every society has had some superstitious people, the key question I will take up is this: what did the intellectually most-sophisticated people in that society do? Were they superstitious? This key question is about the state of affairs now, though it requires a deep dive into the past. Specifically, I will take up the question of Western superstitions in current science.

The avoidance of facts and the reliance on falsehoods (regarding both India and the US) is a clear indicator of the bias of those who talk of “scientific temper”. It shows their concern is propaganda, not truth. To understand the source of this propaganda, we now explain that these falsehoods are a part of a long-term systematic church project of world domination through lies, asserting its superiority and the inferiority of others.

As this part is complex, we first summarise it. References are given only in the expanded version.

The first thing to understand is that claim of Western superiority is a mere mutant of earlier crudely superstitious claims of White superiority used to justify slavery (or labour-grab) and the still earlier claim of Christian superiority used to incite genocide (and related land grab). But to assert Christian superiority, in a way convincing to sceptical non-Christians, a secular argument from false history was invented in the 5th c., by the post-Nicene church, when it abandoned equity after its marriage to the state.

This false history persists today, but is not easily identified as Christian chauvinist history because (1) during the Crusades it turned into a false history of science (and the common narrative is that science is contra religion, which confuses those who proceed on narrative instead of facts). Further, (2) since there was no pre-Crusading science done by Christians, this false history attributed all pre-Crusading scientific knowledge (in captured Arabic texts) to “Greeks”, regarded as the sole friends of Christians. This same false Crusading history was later recycled and reused to assert White/Western superiority by racist and colonial historians simply by reclassifying Greeks as White/Western. People are easily fooled!

But after the recent end of slavery, segregation, and apartheid, it is difficult to propagate an openly racist history of science, found in innumerable earlier Western texts. However, the related colonial claim of Western superiority, is still propagated openly by our school texts today. A very simple example disseminated by current colonial school education is the term “Pythagorean theorem”.

The term is unjustified for no one has any evidence for Pythagoras or his connection to that proposition. The colonised fight the demand for removal of the term from school texts, but are completely unable to provide evidence, which does not exist (but they are not honest enough to admit it). Instead, they invariably talk of Hindutva chauvinism, a general-purpose rejoinder to every critique, as if that is evidence for Pythagoras! Obviously, that is the only tricky way they have to avoid questions about evidence for the false Christian chauvinist history in our school texts which falsehoods the West and the colonised are so desperate to preserve. Why? Because if one such falsehood is expose, the whole dam full of falsehoods will burst.

The process of concocting a false history of science did not end with the Crusades. The post-Crusade false narrative of scientific revolutions, all by Christians, is based on variants of this Christian chauvinist history called the Inquisitional model (e.g., Copernicus who copied from Ibn Shatir) and the Christian discovery model (e.g., Newton’s claim to the calculus stolen from India). See figure.

More importantly, long-term Church hegemony over the West injected church superstitions into all knowledge (including science), whether invented or appropriated by the West, to make it “theologically correct”. That was inevitable, for the church banned theologically incorrect knowledge for centuries. Because the West will never acknowledge its superstitions, we must. That is, any Western knowledge, even that appropriated by the West, acquired a layer of inferior superstitions. A simple example is the current scientific belief in “laws of nature”, a belief which originated with the politics of Crusading church theology. Another example, considered later, and also elsewhere, is that of the calculus and mathematics, which acquired church superstitions after going from India to the West. But those who talk scientific temper will never walk their talk, they never acknowledge Western superstitions. Why? Because their aim is domination of the non-West.

Thus, the aim of church propaganda, or assertion of Christian superiority, was to psychologically dominate people and force them to imitate Christians. Similarly, colonial temper, or the assertion of Western superiority aims to psychologically dominate the non-West and is tied to a demand that the colonised should mindlessly imitate the West. This demand to imitate the West is today confounded (deliberately or otherwise) with scientific temper. The superstitions in science will stay, for they remain politically useful for this purpose: to condemn as inferior and lacking in scientific temper all those who don’t accept these superstitions and won’t imitate the West! An example is Hoodbhoy’s long-standing claim that Islam is unscientific because it does not accept superstitious belief in eternal and universal “laws of nature”. Scientists, are loyal not to truth but to their funding and hence to the scientific community, dominated by the West; hence they will refuse to address even such coarse superstitions IN Western science even while talking of scientific temper.

However, the claim of Western superiority still continues to be TAUGHT as part of our current school education. It is very much still in our school texts, and in African school texts. Colonial temper means that Indians simply failed to notice the similarities between the claims of Christian/White/Western superiority. Even when it is pointed out, the colonised never dared challenge that claim of Western superiority or cross-check the false history of science on which it is based even 75 years after political independence. This colonial temper is the worst kind of “superstitious temper” imaginable, brought by colonialism and confounded with scientific temper.

As the simplest example of false history of Greeks, let us consider our NCERT class X math school text which repeats the term “Pythagorean theorem” 32 times, to indoctrinate children into believing the (superior) “Greek” origins of geometry. Now what is the evidence for Pythagoras (that he is a real historical figure[12]) or the evidence to connect the geometric proposition to him? Nobody knows. More importantly, no one cares, hence no one will check. Instead, they will denounce as Hindutva fanatics all those who want to check, and demand evidence. That is their one-response-fits-all-cases answer.

In the recent public controversy over removing that term “Pythagorean theorem” from our school texts, no one produced the evidence, despite my offer of a large reward of Rs 2 lakhs for such evidence.[13] I will not here get into the question of the sulba sutra. I have discussed elsewhere whey the Manava sulba sutra has a far more sophisticated account of “Pythagorean” calculation,[14] not theorem, using square roots, unknown to the West, until very late, since the Greeks and Romans were arithmetically backward and lacked even a way to represent general fractions. Obviously, those who persistently shirk evidence while talking of scientific temper cannot be expected to understand this and will launch into myth jumping to confound issues. One myth cannot be evidence for another: but all-narrative-no-facts, is a sure sign of superstitious colonial temper.

The immediate point is this: colonial temper (based on narrative) demands that we must “trust the West”, and therefore that it is heresy, an unacceptable challenge to Western authority, even to want to investigate any facts, regarding these Western narratives. (Is that scientific temper? But our advocates of scientific temper maintain a studied silence on this indoctrination of school children.) Because checking facts is lese-majesty not a single journalist who reported on this Karnataka move to remove the term “Pythagorean theorem” from our school texts bothered to check the facts, though they were free in their denunciation of Hindutva. This a real national shame; a pandemic of superstitious colonial temper.

The colonised cannot accept even the possibility that this narrative of Greek origins could be Christian chauvinistic history:[15] no historian ever used that phrase “Christian chauvinistic history, even in the 75 years since independence, though the church has been openly concocting false history since the 5th c. Orosius.[16]

However, that Christian chauvinism is implicitly recognized, since asking for evidence for history in our school texts is regarded as a sure sign of Hindu fanaticism, and lack of “scientific temper”! No one explains what that evidence is for Pythagoras or why evidence is not needed for history of Greeks, or why the demand for evidence is contrary to scientific temper and a sure sign of Hindutva fanaticism. And this is the ONLY pathetic response of the colonised, to the false history in our school texts.

Actually, science goes (or ought to go) by evidence, and asserting real or fictitious religious and political affiliations of a critic is not an acceptable way to respond to a demand for evidence. But it is beyond Western scholar to either find evidence or to accept the crushing truth that the West has been telling systematic lies for centuries for its political advantage.

To reiterate, the simplest case of the Pythagorean theorem shows that scientific temper is here clearly confounded with colonial temper which demands unquestioning trust in the West, and loyalty towards it. Contrary to scientific temper, colonial temper regards any demand for evidence as a crime, exactly in the manner of the church which, to encourage superstitions, demanded unquestioning trust and punished people as heretics for challenging any of its silly dogmas. This shows that the claim of scientific temper is being used ONLY as an excuse to assert the inferiority of the non-West, for the advantage of the West, exactly in the utterly evil manner of asserting the inferiority of non-Whites and non-Christians to kill and enslave them (this time mentally).

The moment we drop the attitude of blind trust in the West, the (de)colonised need to cross-check those church/Western narratives against facts. But the issue of false and unverified Western history of science hardly ends with Crusading history and later racist advancement of the concocted Greek origins of science. Referring back to the diagram of Christian chauvinistic history[17] down the ages, the concoction of false history of science of course began before the Crusades, with the Byzantine model, and continued after the Crusades: with the Inquisitional model, the Christian discovery model of false history etc.

Indeed, the whole mythology of scientific revolutions is based on subsequently concocted history. E.g., Kuhn’s assertion of the “Copernican revolution” was not based solely on falsehoods about the Almagest (a late accretive Arabic text, of Egyptian origin, falsely attributed to an early Greek, Ptolemy). It is well known, for over 70 years, and from before Kuhn’s book, that Copernicus did nothing except to translate (without full understanding) the work of Ibn Shatir,[18] from Greek to Latin, having found a Greek translation from Syriac in the Vatican. That is exactly the kind of “scientific revolution” one can expect from a professional priest like Copernicus, during the Inquisition, as made clear by his pathetic preface to his supposedly revolutionary work, citing various church authorities, popes cardinals etc., to show the theological correctness of his point of view.

Likewise, the “Newtonian scientific revolution” was based on the calculus. The calculus relates to the solution of differential equations, and every problem of Newtonian physics just involves the solution of differential equations. A general technique to do so (“Euler method”) was first discovered[19] by the 5th c. Aryabhata, who used it to calculate very precise trigonometric values. This developed into the most precise system of trigonometric values then available. These were stolen from Cochin by Jesuits in the 16th c. to solve the European navigational problem.[20] Eventually, Newton grabbed calculus on the wretched doctrine of Christian discovery,[21] by applying to knowledge the same genocidal church dogma used to grab land in the Americas (and still part of US law[22]).

Setting aside all the voluminous historical evidence for the Indian origin of calculus, the dead giveaway is the epistemic test: those who steal knowledge, like students cheating in an exam, do not fully understand it.[23] And the fact is Newton did not even fully understand calculus and spoke in a completely confused way of “fluxions” as if time itself could flow.[24] Even Karl Marx, 150 years after Newton’s death, declared Newton’s calculus as mystical.[25] But those with colonial temper, who dare not contradict even coarsely false factual claims, can hardly accept the stupidity of Newton’s fluxions. No need to apply common sense: if fluxions made the slightest bit of sense, why are they not ever mentioned today?

Colonial temper teaches us to uncritically worship these false gods of Western science, and accept their authority even if it means bad teaching of the calculus on which most science depends today. (We return to this in later on.)

Worship of the West and its false gods of science is what is expected from the colonised mind. In accord with this expectation, Sinha starts by adulating Newton, calling him

“the greatest icon of science, whose genius did put its final and authoritative seal on the Scientific Revolution…the young and solitary scholar single-handedly[26] laid the foundation of modern science.”

However, given that Newton’s false biography had to be eventually revised 50 years ago, Sinha, despite his adulation, and without explicitly admitting the gross falsehood of Newton’s earlier biographies, is forced to admit Newton’s superstitions:

“he devoted a large part of his long life to the practice of alchemy and to the theological labours of interpreting the Bible. He denounced what he thought were corruptions of Christianity”

But it is not enough just to admit Newton’s Christian superstitions; we need to examine how they affected his thinking, for the fact is Newton’s superstitions did affect his theories. For example. Newton denied the antiquity of Egypt. He laughed: “The Egyptians anciently boasted of a very great and lasting Empire…and out of vanity have made this monarchy some thousands of years older than the world”.[27] (e.a.) But the laugh was actually on him and his vanity: on Newton’s Christian superstitious belief that the date of creation of the world as calculated from the Bible genealogy is true. But since the colonial political objective is to instil adulation of the West and deprecation of the non-West, such questions are taboo for the colonised (scientific?) mind.

But the fact remains: Newton’s Christian superstitions did affect his view of history. Therefore, we need to ask: did they also affect his science? It is one thing that Sinha entirely avoids issues related to the false history of science. But this question (“did Newton’s Christian superstitions affect his science?”) is a question Sinha ought to have asked in the context of “scientific temper”, but carefully avoids asking. For anyone who does, the answer is blowing in the wind.

Thus, Sinha talks of Newton’s “laws” of motion and theory of gravitation, still taught as Newton’s “universal law of gravitation” in our class XI NCERT science school text (p. 152). The first point to note is that they are not two separate “laws”, as is taught. Sinha seems unaware of Popper’s assertion that Newton’s “laws” of motion, by themselves, are not falsifiable or refutable, hence not science.

As I explained it:[28] take Newton’s first “law”. The term “uniform motion” in it is quite meaningless. Thus, “uniform motion” means a “body” covers equal distances in equal times. But what are equal times? One cannot lay one hour in the past side by side with one hour in the future to compare the two in the present. One must use a clock. But can one use any clock, say my heart beats? No! Well, then, which clock should one use?

Newton was well aware of this difficulty and stated in his Principia that there may be no actual clocks which measure what he called “equal intervals of time”, not days and nights, not the swings of a pendulum. His predecessor Barrow had rightly said that those who do physics without a proper definition of time are quacks.[29] Barrow did provide a reasonable working definition of equal intervals of time. Nevertheless, Newton ignored it, and obstinately did not define equal intervals of time, and his physics eventually failed and was replaced by relativity for just that reason.

The key point here is to ask: why Newton did not define equal intervals of time, despite Barrow’s strongly worded and correct analysis? The only answer is that Newton superstitiously thought his god knew what equal intervals of time are. And his god was not thinking of mundane things like sand clocks when he created the laws of the world. In other words, Newton’s superstitions did affect the content of his science.

This effect was critical. Because of this error, due to Newton’s superstitions, Newton’s “laws” of motion are not falsifiable hence not science by themselves: they become falsifiable only when combined[30] with the “law” of gravitation or some other external definition of force. But this is an uneasy compromise which holds only if the external force acts instantaneously.