Schools, institutes functioning in military cantonments in Jammu Div shut till May 25

‘Schooling shifted to online mode'

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, May 11: A large number of educational institutions including Army's Public and Goodwill Schools besides Kendriya Vidyalayas operating from the military cantonments in Jammu have been shut as a precautionary measure in view of a high alert in Jammu & Kashmir ahead of the G20 summit in Srinagar slated from May 22 to 24.

Defence officials told that following the terror threats, the security forces have advised school authorities of these schools to keep the institutions shut for the safety of children.

They said that militants are trying to disturb the G20 Summit on Tourism working group which will be held in Kashmir between May 22 and 24 and all the security installations including cantonment areas and schools put under high alert.

“Following the intelligence inputs of a terror strike, a high alert has been sounded in all defence installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway,” a official said, adding, “Around a dozen schools of the army or operating from the cantonment areas besides those on the highway were shut for the day as a precautionary measure.”

According to officials, Army's Pinewood Public School in the Hamirpur area near Bhimber Gali in the Poonch district, and Army Public School in Akhnoor, too, have been closed as a precautionary measure.

On independently verifying the news, some parents confirmed that school authorities sent messages in the morning to inform them about the holiday till May 25, citing security reasons.

“We have received a message in the school's WhatsApp group regarding the holiday till May 25 due to some security issues,” a parent, whose ward is studying in an army school, confirmed. He said the school authorities told them that the classes would be conducted online during these days.

Moreover, many school authorities also confirmed that the schools have been shut and now classes would be held online for students till May 25.