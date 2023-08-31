Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 30: Celebrating sibling bond on Raksha Bandhan, schoolgirls tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a school in New Delhi.

The schoolchildren greeted PM Modi with smiles as he entered the classroom and tied the sacred thread to him.

As the girls stepped up to tie the rakhi, Prime Minister Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, asking their names and classes.

In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her.

PM Modi was seen sitting on a chair with the schoolgirls taking turns to tie rakhis.

Prime Minister also posed for a group photo with schoolgirls and teachers on the occasion.

The customised rakhis, which the girls tied on PM Modi’s wrist, had his image on them.

The festival marking the eternal bond between a brother and a sister is being celebrated with signature pomp and fervour across the country. (Agencies)