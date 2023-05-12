School Fee Fixation Panel Chief pressurizing parents to withdraw complaints: Parents’ body

Jammu Tawi: President of Parents Association Jammu Amit Kapoor on Thursday accused JKFFC Chairman Mr. Sunil Halli of pressurizing the parents to withdraw their complaints against the private schools. While addressing the media, he said that despite the complaints of the parents, why the chairman not issuing orders to refund the fees charged in excess.

Amit Kapoor said that the chairman of JKFFC is calling the parents who are complaining about taking more fees from the children and is pressurizing them to withdraw their complaints. He said that the annual fee of Cameraz School has been fixed at Rs 6490 while it is charging Rs 12200 from the children. Similarly, the monthly fee has been fixed at Rs 2100 while they are charging Rs 3400 from the children.

Many schools are charging annual fee of Rs 17000 instead of Rs 4000. He said that instead of Rs.10,150, Shri Ram Universal School is charging an annual fee of Rs.17,000. Christ School Nowshera is charging annual fee of Rs 9000 instead of Rs 4870. Whereas Kidway School Vijaypur is selling the book for Rs 9,100 per set. Mount Litera Zee School Talab Tillo is charging annual fee of Rs 17000 instead of Rs 9000.

He said that when a parent complained, they asked them for discount of Rs 4,000 and told them that instead of Rs 16,000, they have to deposit Rs 12,000 only while the fixed annual fee is Rs 9,000. On the other hand, the Chairman got the school to write that he will refund the fees, but in the case of all the children, why is he not issuing an order to refund the fees collected in excess.

Amit Kapoor said that the chairman of JKFFC is pressurizing a mother suffering from cancer to withdraw her complaint while her child scored 9.9.

It showed the court order of 2022 which states that no school can charge more than the fixed fees, is no more enforceable. Amit Kapoor said that the chairman is not issuing orders to refund the excess fees charged because he has bowed before the pressures from the Private School lobbies.