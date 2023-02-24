School Edu orders completion of classes Ist to 7th, 9th exams by March-20

Srinagar, Feb 23 (KNO): In order to commence with new class work, School Education Department Thursday ordered completion of examinations of Classes 1st to 7th and 9th till March-20.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said this in a communique to Chief Education Officers and Principal of all DIETs.

The official said, “The examinations of Classes 1st to 7th and 9th are school based as per the guidelines formulated by SCERT J&K and in this regard students are quite well prepared and waiting for the conduct of the examinations as per the feedback from the school heads.”

“You are requested to instruct the schools Heads of your district to complete the process of examinations up-to March-20 2023 so that the classwork of new classes can be started immediately,” DSEK said.

Pertinently the modus operand of the examinations has already been communicated to CEOs and DIETs by SCERT J&K.

A day before, KNO reported that the Term End exams for Classes Ist to 7th and 9th in district Srinagar will be held from the second week of March as per the old pattern.

Officials further said that the date sheet and the assessment of these classes would be done by the respective authorities of the school.

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Srinagar, Tahira Hilali said, “This year the exams would be held as per the old pattern and from next session, we will conduct the exams as per the New Education Policy (NEP).”

“The examination shall be conducted at school level as per past practice,” the DIET principal said—(KNO)