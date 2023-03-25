SC directs all Convicts, Undertrials released during Pandemic to surrender in 15 days

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all convicts and under-trial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said under-trial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

“All the convicts who were released during COVID-19 pandemic after their surrender can move competent courts for suspension of their sentence”, the bench said.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners, mostly those who were booked for non-heinous offences, were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court. (Agencies)

