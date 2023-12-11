SC Bench Assembles, Commences Pronouncing Verdict On Pleas Challenging Abrogation Of Art 370

New Delhi, Dec 11: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday commenced pronouncing three separate judgments to decide the validity of the Centre's decision of August 5, 2019 to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant assembled at 10.56 am to pronounce the three separate and concurring judgements.

The CJI said there are three judgements on the issue. While the CJI writes the judgment on behalf of himself, Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna write separately.

The apex court reserved its verdict in the matter on September 5 after a 16-day hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

The pronouncement of the verdict by the CJI is underway. (Agencies)

