SC Bar Asso comes out in support of its president after heated exchange with CJI

New Delhi, March 9

Days after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh had a heated exchange with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud over the listing of a case relating to allotment of the court’s land for lawyers’ chambers, the top court’s bar body has come out in his support.

The SCBA Executive Committee has decided to convene a Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) on March 16 to consider passing a resolution to express solidarity with Singh.

Taking exception to the apologies offered to the CJI by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and NK Kaul on behalf of the Bar for Singh’s submissions, the SCBA condemned them for attempting to “belittle the stand taken by President Vikas Singh”. It would consider “future action” against such members on March 16.

The ugly spat happened on March 2 when the SCBA president requested the CJI to list a case relating to allotment of the court’s land for lawyers’ chambers, and said the Bar will have to take it to the judge’s residence if the matter did not get listed.

“Is this a way to behave? I will not be cowered down by you. I have been in this profession for 22 years and never allowed myself to be browbeaten by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else and will not let that happen in the last two years,” CJI Chandrachud had said.