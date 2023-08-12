SBI Card enables RuPay Credit Cards on UPI

Jammu Tawi: SBI Card, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI. Starting 10 August 2023, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed through registering the credit card with third party UPI apps. This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD&CEO, SBI Card, “With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage.”

DilipAsbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, said, “The addition of SBI RuPay Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of digital payments in India. This partnership will enable seamless UPI payments for SBI RuPay credit cardholders, providing them digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience. With the rising demand for credit cards in the country, it becomes imperative to continuously build innovative payment solutions such as linking RuPay Credit Cards with UPI, that are convenient, swift, and secure.”