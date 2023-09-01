Sarthal, a tourist spot in Kathua, to get mobile network

Locals urge government to develop the place

Jammu Tawi, Aug 31: Sarthal, a famous tourist spot along the Pathankot-Bhaderwah road in Kathua district, is set to receive mobile network facilities.

Officials told that around one kanal and seven marlas of land at three spots in the Bani tehsil of the district are being transferred to BSNL for installing towers in the area.

He said the three spots where BSNL towers will be installed include Dhar Sarthal, Koti and Sandhi.

Talking to KNO, the locals said that Sarthal, falling in the Bani tehsil of Kathua, witnesses a good rush of locals as well as tourists but they are suffering in the absence of facilities.

Mudasir Ali, a local social activist, said the area has the potential to emerge as a better tourist spot. Even without facilities, hundreds of people visit here, he said.

The place is at the tail end of Kathua and is “no less beautiful than Kashmir”, he said, adding that the government is paying less attention to it.

The main issue, Mudasir said, is the lack of a mobile network. If any untoward incident happens, people are unable to contact their families and emergency departments, he said, adding that there is no mobile network for around 30 kilometres.

The locals from the Bani and adjoining areas said that as of now, there are mostly rocks at the spot. They said the government needs to take immediate steps for its development.

They thanked the government for announcing mobile network facilities for the area while requesting them to start work on them as soon as possible so that people living in Bani Tehsil and tourists visiting there won't suffer any more.

The residents also urged the government to take steps to provide toilet facilities along the road and night stay facilities so that the tourists visiting there won't face any kind of difficulty.

The Sarthal residents appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director Tourism to take a thorough visit of the area and take steps toward the development of this tourist destination.