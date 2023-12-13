Sarmad Hafeez attends programme aimed at reaching out to uncovered beneficiaries of govt schemes

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 13: As a part of ongoing Viksit Bharat Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Khonmoh Panchayat of Srinagar district and presided over a mega event organized under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for saturation of all government schemes and enhancing awareness among the local population.

During the event, members of District Development Council, Block Development Council, other PRI representatives and people in large number actively participated in the proceedings aimed at informing citizens about the governments welfare programmes and flagship schemes.

Addressing the occasion, Secretary YSS, elaborated the transformative impact of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which envisages to reach the uncovered beneficiaries. He underscored the importance of the yatra in fostering development and promoting engagement with government schemes and also achieve saturation under Government sponsored citizen centric schemes.

While inspecting the stalls set up by different departments during the event, Secretary hailed the departments for providing a visual representation of their initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth. He encouraged the public to avail full advantage of government schemes tailored for their socio-economic empowerment.

Deputy Commissioner said that the VBSY is an ultimate programme launched by Prime Minister to ensure widespread awareness among rural masses and reach unreached population so that they take benefit from government welfare schemes

On the occasion, Secretary presented Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus certificates to the eligible areas besides giving away sanction letters to the beneficiaries.

During the programme, the arrival of the Viksit Bharat Yatra Van added an extra layer of significance, symbolizing the government's commitment towards continuous public welfare and improved facilities at grass root level.

Viksit Sankalp Bharat Yatra” pledge was also administered to the participants.

At Eidgah, Khonmoh beneficiaries of government schemes shared their success stories, and recorded the tangible benefits they had reaped from these welfare schemes through “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani”.

The cultural programmes highlighting the flagship schemes were also presented on the occasion in order to sensitize local population about the objective of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Senior officers of district administration Srinagar, besides zonal and sectoral officers of line departments were present in the event.