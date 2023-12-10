Sanskrit is gaining global admiration: LG Sinha

Tawi, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 11th Foundation Day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, today. The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Trustees, President and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion. He commended the organization for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and its firm commitment to the ideas of selfless service of the needy.

“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the . It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in Science, Medicine, Botany, Literature and many other subjects,” the Lt Governor said.

He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to young generation.

He said the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian Philosophy in Universities in J&K have been filled. Today, Indian Philosophy is being taught in Universities of the UT. This is a testimony to our commitment to promote cultural and linguistic traditions in Jammu , he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated mountaineer Col. Ranbir Singh Jamwal and renowned Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Sharma for their significant contribution in their respective fields.

Students from Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli presented the Vedic Manglacharan.

Prof. B. N. Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu; Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust were present on the occasion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR