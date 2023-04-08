Sanasar Tulip Garden is all set to open for public today

Jammu Tawi, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday will throw open Tulip Garden expanded to 40 kanals in picturesque Sanasar tourist destination located in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official of Jammu Floriculture Department said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be dedicating the beautiful Tulip garden to public tomorrow afternoon.

“The seasonal Tulip garden is in its full bloom and ready to welcome the visitors at picturesque Sanasar surrounded by lush green meadows,” he added.

The Sanasar tourist spot is located 20 kilometres away from Patnitop tourist spot situated along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district and 130 kilometres from Jammu City.

“The Sanasar Tulip garden, which earlier was introduced on small chunk of land has been expanded to 40 kanals this year, which itself is a major achievement and will attract more influx of tourists,” he added.

He further said that small number of Tulip bulbs were grown at Highland Park in Kud but Sanasar Tulip garden is the largest in Jammu region after Asia's largest Tulip Garden already thrown open for Public in Srinagar (Kashmir).

The official further added that more than 2.5 lakh tulips in red, yellow, white, purple await visitors at Sanasar, adding, “the climate at these high altitude is conducive for Tulip plantation that attracts major tourist footfalls.”